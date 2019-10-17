Malaysian student doesn't regret protest at university convocation, says would do it again

PETALING JAYA - Student activist Wong Yan Ke says his protest against the Universiti Malaya (UM) vice-chancellor at the convocation was to "democratise" and "inspire" the campus.

He said he would do it all over again despite the trouble it brought him, claiming that Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim had never been held accountable to the students or academicians.

"He wrongly used the university's name for political reasons. Please don't say that I was the one who shamed the university's name, " he said at a press conference.

Wong, who is being investigated for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, took an hour to give his statement.

On Monday, UM lodged a police report against Wong, who staged the solo protest calling for Abdul Rahim's resignation.

Wong also said the university did not hand him his certificate and transcripts although he returned the graduation gown.

His legal representative Asheeq Ali said they would give UM 24 hours to reply to why Wong was not given his certificate and transcripts.

Failing to do so, they will take legal action, said Asheeq.

Wong said he was not a member of any political party and his actions were his own doing.

He said the protest was held following Abdul Rahim's recent speech at the Malay Dignity Congress in Shah Alam.

He claimed the speech was racially charged and as a graduate, he had a right to criticise and call for the individual to be courteous.