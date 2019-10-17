Malaysian student doesn't regret protest at university convocation, says would do it again

PHOTO: Facebook/Wong Yan Ke
Rashvinjeet S. Bedi
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Student activist Wong Yan Ke says his protest against the Universiti Malaya (UM) vice-chancellor at the convocation was to "democratise" and "inspire" the campus.

He said he would do it all over again despite the trouble it brought him, claiming that Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim had never been held accountable to the students or academicians.

"He wrongly used the university's name for political reasons. Please don't say that I was the one who shamed the university's name, " he said at a press conference.

Wong, who is being investigated for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, took an hour to give his statement.

On Monday, UM lodged a police report against Wong, who staged the solo protest calling for Abdul Rahim's resignation.

Wong also said the university did not hand him his certificate and transcripts although he returned the graduation gown.

His legal representative Asheeq Ali said they would give UM 24 hours to reply to why Wong was not given his certificate and transcripts.

Failing to do so, they will take legal action, said Asheeq.

Wong said he was not a member of any political party and his actions were his own doing.

He said the protest was held following Abdul Rahim's recent speech at the Malay Dignity Congress in Shah Alam.

He claimed the speech was racially charged and as a graduate, he had a right to criticise and call for the individual to be courteous.

The Universiti Malaya Academic Staff Union supported Wong's right to express himself although it disagreed with the platform he used.

The union said although the protest marred the convocation, it was likely driven by a student community that was already unhappy over the many misdemeanours and misactions of the vice-chancellor.

It said Abdul Rahim failed to promote racial tolerance and unity at the university by getting involved in the congress.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) has called for Abdul Rahim to resign if he was not able to take criticism from students or willing to provide safe space for students to engage in discourse.

"UM and all universities are supposed to be a safe space for students and youth to learn, debate and develop their ideas.

"As part of this process, any critique against policies through protests or civil disobedience is to be expected and welcomed so long as it does not promote violence against others," Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) chief information officer Wan Mohd Husni Abdullah said the student violated the traditions and protocol of the ceremony that should be respected by all parties.

"The student's action showed a lack of morals and values as an educated person and undermines the reputation of the university in public. The use of the term 'freedom of speech' (by the student) should not be arbitrarily used and should be done through proper channels," he said.

He added that MYC was of the view that the student and the university should discuss the issues.

More about
malaysia Students malaysian politics protests

TRENDING

Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Trumpet trees, Singapore&#039;s sakura, flowering out of season in October due to rain after dry weather
Trumpet trees, Singapore's sakura, flowering out of season due to unusual weather
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'

SERVICES