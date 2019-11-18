Malaysian students accused of rape get to sit for national exam

KOTA KINABALU - The seven students who were held in connection with a rape case in Tawau will get to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.
This follows a decision by the police not to apply for a remand extension to assist them in the case.
On Friday, the suspects, all aged 17, were picked up after a report was filed the same day over the alleged rape of a Form Two student at a secondary school here.
"The victim has been sent to the hospital to undergo a medical check-up.
"Since the case has been solved with all the suspects caught, we will not apply for a remand extension.
"They will be given police bail when the three-day remand ends, so that they can sit for their
SPM, " said Tawau police chief Asst Comm Peter Umbuas yesterday.
He said the police were still gathering evidence before pressing any charges. The victim, a 14-year-old girl from the same school, was found crying at around 11am by a teacher. She claimed two of the suspects raped her while the other four forced her to perform oral sex. Another suspect was said to be watching the incident, which occurred at a switch room in the school. The teacher alerted the victim's mother who then lodged a police report.
