Malaysian students accused of rape get to sit for national exam

KOTA KINABALU - The seven students who were held in connection with a rape case in Tawau will get to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

This follows a decision by the police not to apply for a remand extension to assist them in the case.

On Friday, the suspects, all aged 17, were picked up after a report was filed the same day over the alleged rape of a Form Two student at a secondary school here.

"The victim has been sent to the hospital to undergo a medical check-up.

"Since the case has been solved with all the suspects caught, we will not apply for a remand extension.

"They will be given police bail when the three-day remand ends, so that they can sit for their

SPM, " said Tawau police chief Asst Comm Peter Umbuas yesterday.