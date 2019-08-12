Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention

A group of female students scored a goal so splendid during a futsal match that people are calling for FIFA to make it the Goal of the Year.

However, in this case, the ball ended up going down a basketball hoop instead of being kicked into a regular football goal.

In a video that has since gone viral, one of the players tried to score a goal but the adept goalkeeper managed to block the attempt.

As the ball rebounded from the keeper, another player kicked the ball up high that bounced off basketball backboard above the goal and fell cleanly into the hoop.

The students - reportedly from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) - laughed off the "goal" before continuing with their game.

However, their beautiful mistake attracted much attention on social media with some calling for them to be given the Puskas Award, which is reserved for players who score stunning goals on the pitch.

The women also earned praise from the FIFA Women's World Cup twitter account for the impressive stunt but it is still up in the air whether they would be nominated for an award.

"One of our followers sent us this and asked us to make it 'Goal of the Year'. Well, technically...," the account said with emojis of a football, a basketball and upside down and starry-eyed smileys.