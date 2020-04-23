Malaysian students coping well amid UK lockdown

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian students in Britain are keeping their spirits up despite a possible lockdown that could stretch on until June.

While some flew home before the movement control order (MCO) was announced here, others who stayed are now trying to cope with not being able to return.

Thanks to the Internet, Cardiff University final year law student Praveena Silvaraju, 22, is in constant touch with her family and friends.Worried that being at home would be too much of a distraction, she has decided to stay on to focus on her final year studies.

"My lectures and tutorials are online now but I prefer face-to-face sessions because it's easier to clarify things," she said, adding that the varsity had instructed students staying on campus to notify them so that they would be contactable.

"They've called to check on me, asked if I have the resources to study or if I need help with groceries. I'm also in touch with my personal tutor," she said.

According to the British High Commission, there are some 19,000 Malaysians studying in Britain this year.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said his British counterpart Dominic Raab had assured him Malaysian students there were well cared for.

He said in a Facebook post that the two had discussed education, Covid-19 treatment plans and regional interests such as ASEAN and Commonwealth countries.

"On behalf of the Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, I raised the point (on) the postponement of the Cambridge-certified Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination to the first quarter of next year.

"I highlighted that should the Covid-19 situation lead to schools being closed for longer than expected, then any consideration to the changes of STPM examination should not affect the standard of the certification, and students can still use the certificate to apply for places in institutions of higher learning in 2021," he wrote.

Leeds University student Yoon Kean, 21, said he was used to being away from his family so the lockdown in Britain had not affected him badly.

Like Praveena, he has been in touch with his family and friends through Skype.

"My tutorials are online but nothing beats face-to-face interactions."

Cardiff University Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) student Khavenesh Devanandan, 22, said while he missed home, he was grateful for the Internet.

To pass time, he watches TV, exercises and cooks.

"We've just started online classes for the Bar Course. It's a new experience but I don't mind since I don't have to wake up so early anymore.

"The varsity has called several times to check up on us and to provide us with an email to contact them for any queries," he said.

In an email to The Star, British High Commissioner Charles Hay said education institutions in Britain were working closely with its health authorities and government departments to keep international students well informed, supported and safe.

"Varsities are allowing international students to remain at their accommodation and are offering services such as catering, cleaning and mental health support.

"International students also have access to all emergency services available to their local counterparts," he said, adding that educational institutions had also moved to online learning to ensure uninterrupted studies so that students could continue their learning either in Britain or back in Malaysia.

Online resources have also been set up to address specific concerns of international students.

"For example, the Coronavirus Immigration Help Centre at CIH@homeoffice.gov.uk provides visa expiry guidance.

"A dedicated page has also been set up on the Study UK website to inform all international students on how British institutions are managing Covid-19 and the support available for current as well as prospective international students at https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/moving-uk/coronavirus."

