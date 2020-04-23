Malaysian students escaping the Covid-19 wave in Britain just in time

PETALING JAYA - With over 17,000 deaths related to Covid-19 in Britain, Malaysian student Alicia Wong (pic) is glad she escaped the wave just in time.

The 23-year-old had gone to Manchester, England, for her Barrister Professional Training Course before the pandemic hit.

"Initially, I didn't want to come back to Malaysia because I just wanted to focus on my exams and I didn't think it would be that bad.`

"Besides, I just got back to Britain in September so I thought I might as well stay," she said.

However, with most of her friends deciding to leave Britain, she thought it was best to leave before things got worse.

Wong said health and safety was on her mind the entire time, along with the worries her family had about her staying overseas during the pandemic.

"I was worried about staying at a quarantine centre. My friends from Sabah were brought to this hostel that was in a terrible condition. So, I wanted to go back before the mandatory quarantine policy was effective," she said, adding that news of the poor conditions at the quarantine centres caused her to look for flights home the very next day on April 1.

Since then, current facilities were much better in terms of hygiene and cleanliness, she said.

Wong said she quarantined herself at a separate home from her family to keep them safe because she returned before the mandatory quarantine.

"I even came back wearing the full personal protective equipment gear. That's how serious I took the whole thing," she added.

Malaysia, said Wong, had handled the pandemic much better in the beginning compared to Britain and credited the country's policies in preventing an uncontrollable outbreak of the virus.

Malaysia, she said, had also been hospitable to those returning from overseas by providing quarantine centres and treatment.

University College London first-year student Affif Syazwan Sofian, 21, who returned home on March 27, is also glad to be back.

The civil engineering student had quarantined himself in a homestay in Shah Alam until April 13 before having a swab test and testing negative for Covid-19.

"I came back because it's not an easy process to get yourself tested for the virus in Britain.

"My university also announced that all first-year exams were cancelled and would be replaced by a capstone assessment to be done online. They allowed us to go home," said Affif Syazwan, who is happy to be with his family for Ramadan and Hari Raya.

His mother Zuraiza Basri said she was worried for her son as at the time, strict movement orders had not been implemented in Britain yet."Everybody was going out and meeting friends. Fortunately, his lessons were completed before the college closed. I'm glad he is home with us," said the financial adviser.

