Malaysian survivors of Telegram porn scandal lead calls for change

Child pornography, revenge nudes and upskirt images – these are just some of the things Shalini saw when she infiltrated one of the Malaysian Telegram groups created to share and trade illegal pornographic content on the instant-messaging service.

“There was so much child porn being traded openly. There was a father who secretly filmed his own daughter and sent it to the group,” said Shalini, 23, who was part of a community-driven sting operation to collect information and share it with the police.

“In the group, men were sending revenge porn – sometimes just ‘sexy’ selfies from Instagram – just because a girl didn’t respond to their messages,” she said. “I’ve seen boyfriends participating in a competition by sending their own significant other’s photos to the group. I’ve seen Photoshopped photos of women made to look naked or contact information shared with men claiming they are sex workers.

“In these cases, they were just women who had broken up with these men or not entertained their romantic advances,” said Shalini, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.

The existence of these Telegram groups – some of which have been operating for years – made national headlines earlier this month after a group of women publicised the matter on social media and made police reports, causing the local authorities to promise to take action.

The Malaysian police said they would get in touch with Interpol to crack down on the swapping of child pornography, while the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission contacted Telegram itself to investigate the matter.

The Telegram groups, with thousands of members, do not only serve as spaces to share photos of women without consent but are also transaction hubs for stolen nudes, child pornography, and hidden camera footage, a women’s rights group said.

“Personal information shared without consent includes details such as phone numbers, social media handles, and even home addresses,” the All Women’s Action Society (Awam) said in a statement.

“In some instances, these girls’ personal information is used as a commodity to barter for other girls’ personal information. The men then use this information to send lewd messages to the women,” it said, adding that one of the groups, called “V2K” has over 40,000 members, including university students and businessmen.

For the women like Shalini who infiltrated the group as part of the community sting operation, the experience took a psychological toll, not just due to to the explicit images and misogynistic messages they saw but also because of their fear of being discovered and doxxed – having their identities and private information exposed online.

“All of this took a toll on our mental health, sometimes we had to just take a break for days before checking on these groups again,” Shalini said. “But now we have handed over all the information to the police, that‘s the best way we can help with the investigation.”

The exposure of the Telegram groups – with names such as “Virgin Boys” and “Vitamin for Testicles” – has seen renewed calls for more stringent laws against sexual harassment, cyberbullying and online violence against women, with women’s groups stepping up their call for Malaysia’s parliament to pass a long-delayed anti-sexual-harassment bill.

According to Awam, the Malaysian police are still carrying out investigations and taking statements from survivors.

“We are receiving more and more cases of online sexual harassment involving blackmailing, where ex-boyfriends threaten to leak pictures of their former partner in order for the girls to remain in a relationship with them,” said Awam staff member Mayna Patel.

The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) said that the existence of these Telegram groups underscored the need for not just tighter laws but also more enforcement against the misuse of social media and messaging apps.

“Anti-harassment and stalking offences would help law enforcement protect those who have been doxxed and had their images shared without consent,” said Yuen Jan-Li, an advocacy officer with WAO.

“These incidents show a lack of respect or knowledge about consent and thus photos and personal data are shared without prior permission, let alone knowledge. This leads to sexual harassment or stalking, and causes harm to the victims not just emotionally and mentally, but potentially physically as well since their private information is leaked.”

For Syakina, who discovered that her holiday photos had been circulated among the Telegram groups, the experience underscored the “not quite human” status women endure in patriarchal societies.

“These men think we don’t deserve to be respected as people but only seen as objects,” she said. “When arguing with some of them after coming forward with my story, I felt slightly hopeless for our future, seeing how they showed no remorse.”

She also said that stricter laws regarding online sexual harassment are required and had to be less skewed in favour of men. “In general, even existing laws need to be tightened on all aspects of sexual assault and harassment because, as a woman, I feel like the law sides more with men.”

This thought was echoed by Emellia Shariff, managing partner of anti-harassment consultancy Speak Up Malaysia.

“It is so scary to think that individuals with perverse motivations can have an open platform to abuse and exploit women and children,” she said. “We have seen how individuals in the V2K Group used bots to protect themselves, which doesn’t just show that they know their actions are wrong, but also how carefully they plan out their crimes.

“What does it say about our democracy when paedophiles, sexual predators and harassers can commit crimes and then get away scot-free? What does it say about our society when we fail to protect the most vulnerable in society from being victims? This is exactly why we need to push for a more comprehensive law on sexual harassment and better protection against online abuse.”

For Z, who also spent hours infiltrating the Telegram groups, the situation could only be described as “severe”.

“As soon as you join, you are bombarded with messages and media. When the groups got attention, the men started justifying their actions for creating and being in the group. I was angry and horrified,” she said. “The situation became worse when child porn was constantly being uploaded, and seeing the videos and pictures made me sick and sad.”

During her undercover stint in the groups, she saw nude photos and sex tapes being shared that appeared to be surreptitiously filmed without the woman’s consent, some with contact details.

“Unfortunately we were unable to help the women who had only their nude photos leaked, but we are able to help those whose numbers were also being circulated,” said Z, 25, who declined to reveal her name due to safety concerns.

“In one instance, a young girl‘s social media pics were being circulated and I contacted her to take proper security precautions,” she said. “A few days later, her nudes and other videos were leaked, along with her other social media profiles. I had to contact her again, encourage her to make a police report, and connect her with a lawyer who could help.”

Beyond trying to effect legislative change, these young women activists have also heightened the call for consent to be taught in schools and universities, as well as for increased awareness of rape culture and victim-blaming.

“Malaysian awareness of concepts like consent is still flawed,” said K, a member of the community movement behind #Predatorgram – the grass-roots Twitter campaign that has raised awareness of the Telegram groups.

“At best, men think that consent begins and ends at ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” she said. “Things like sharing photos or violating your ex-partner’s dignity and bodily autonomy all fall under this umbrella of violating consent.”

