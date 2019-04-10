Malaysian teacher who allegedly stapled boy's ear transferred to another school

KOTA KINABALU - A female teacher who allegedlystapled a Year Four schoolboy's ear for not finishing his homework has been transferred to another school.

Sabah Education Department director Mistirine Radin said a meeting had been set up following the incident in a school in Likas near here last week.

"The meeting was held with the school, the teacher involved, parents and the student, as well as the Education Department and it was decided that transferring the teacher to another school would be best for all," she said when contacted on Friday (Oct 4).

She said warnings have been issued to the teacher and a mutual agreement was made between the teacher and parents of the boy.

Mistirine said she had also advised all teachers to follow standard operating procedures when dealing with naughty and delinquent students.