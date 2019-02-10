Malaysian teen breaks silence, tells father he had been abused by teacher for months

File illustration.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Justin Zack
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - After keeping his silence for months, a 13-year-old boy finally told his father that his teacher had been allegedly abusing him.

The victim had started religious classes at the 26-year-old teacher's house in March.

The teen had suffered a broken hand earlier in July and bruises to his face in August.

The father had noticed the injuries, but his son said there wasn't anything to worry about, saying that he broke his arm in a fall but did not explain the source of the bruises.

However, he texted his father later and claimed that his tutor had been allegedly abusing him for some time now.

It is believed that the teacher had told the victim not to tell anyone about the beatings.

A police report was lodged over the matter on Sept 21 at the Kuala Selangor police station.

"The victim would be beaten if he refused to follow instructions and also when no one was at the suspect's home," said Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Md Asri A. Wahab in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 1).

He added that efforts to track down the suspect are underway. The suspect disappeared after learning that a police report had been lodged against him.

