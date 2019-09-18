Malaysian teen dies of TB: 33 at school suspected of having latent TB

GEORGE TOWN - Thirty-three students and teachers who were known to have had contact with Carmen Yee before she died from tuberculosis (TB) are now found to be hosts of the TB bacteria.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said his ministry screened 373 students and teachers of SMJ(K) Heng Ee and discovered that 33 of them are suspected of having latent TB.

He said of the initial 373 screened, 82 were sent for X-rays and of that, 33 are suspected of having latent TB.

"We will do an immunological test and if they are confirmed positive, they will be given latent TB treatment, " he said.

What doctors cannot confirm is if the 33 had contracted their latent TB from Carmen or elsewhere.

"These 33 are not in danger of spreading TB as the bacteria is dormant in them. It can stay dormant for years, decades or may never be activated.

"TB is a prevalent disease in Malaysia, so a lot of us could have been exposed to TB and our bodies might be harbouring the bacteria. It may lie latent until such a time when our immunity drops," Dr Lee said.

He said those who know they have latent TB should seek treatment to prevent the disease from manifesting.

"People who are coughing or have a fever for two weeks should go see a doctor.

"If you cough out bloodstained sputum, you should get yourself checked immediately," he advised.

Lee was speaking at a press conference on the death of Carmen, a 19-year-old Upper Six student who succumbed to TB. Also present were Penang Hospital director Datuk Dr Norsidah Ismail and Penang Health Department director Dr Asmayani Khalid.