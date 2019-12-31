Malaysian teen killed in skating accident in Australia, embassy to help repatriate body

In loving memory: Mohammad Farhan Fudhail with his sister, Farranazatul Fiqa.
PHOTO: Instagram/farranazatul_fiqa
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian High Commission in Australia is in close contact with the local authorities to expedite the process of returning the body of Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, who was killed in a tragic skateboarding incident.

Wisma Putra said the High Commission was dealing with the authorities there including the Coroner's office in Queensland and social services officers at Townsville Hospital.

"We would like to express our condolences to the family and hoped that all parties will respect their privacy.

"The High Commission in Canberra is in close contact with local authorities and agencies to hasten the process of bringing back his remains to Malaysia.

"We have kept in touch and ready to give any assistance to his family members," it said in a statement.

On Saturday, Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, died after crashing into a pole while skateboarding downhill in Townsville, Queensland.

In Kuantan, the teenager's granduncle said Mohammad Farhan Fudhail had never played the sport before.

Azahari Hassan, 47, said he was told that Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, fondly known as Shabby, had received the skateboard as a gift a few days ago.

Together with his younger sibling Farranazatul Fiqa, 15, they stayed with their grandmother Mariati Hassan, 53, and attended an international school here, while their mother Furhzanatul Natasha Mohd Sazali, worked as a nurse in Australia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

my heart still aches for you shabby , im at a total loss of words. i cant stress this enough , i miss you so so much. no one understands or no one knows how i feel , the feeling of losing a best friend, a brother, the other half of me. it's unbearable shabby, words arent powerful enough to tell you how sad i am over this loss. not only did i lose a brother , i lost my partner for life , my everything. nothing will ever ever be the same again. i really looked forward to growing up with you and watch you success with flying colours. i know you would want me to be happy , but i feel like i just lost my definition of happiness :( you have always been there for me since day 1. i don't remember a day where you didnt hug me , where you didnt ask me how my day went , where you would constantly ask if i was okay or not. this is totally gonna scar me for life. shabby i hope you're doing fine up there , take care of daddy. you two have met , just wait for me and the rest okay shabby. i get so many texts and calls and everything saying that you were a good person, i know it wasnt bcos of pitty but i know for a fact its the truest thing ever. you were the most kind hearted person ever shabby everyone knows that , i will always be praying for you shabby , till we meet again in a better place. cant believe here i am saying this again but you're gone , but never ever forgotten. words cant describe how much i love you shabby , only god knows how much i love you. rest well dear brother ❤️

A post shared by 𝒻𝒾𝓆𝒶 (@farranazatul_fiqa) on

"The siblings and a few other family members left for Australia earlier this month to meet Furhzanatul and were scheduled to return on Jan 12, a day before their school term starts.

"It was common for them to visit their mother during school holidays. They used to study there, so they have many friends.

"Shabby was a good and hardworking boy. He spent most of his time at home and would only go jogging occasionally," he said.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail is expected to be buried at the Setali Muslim burial ground here, next to his grandfather.

