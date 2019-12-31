Malaysian teen killed in skating accident in Australia, embassy to help repatriate body

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian High Commission in Australia is in close contact with the local authorities to expedite the process of returning the body of Mohammad Farhan Fudhail Mohammad Farid, who was killed in a tragic skateboarding incident.

Wisma Putra said the High Commission was dealing with the authorities there including the Coroner's office in Queensland and social services officers at Townsville Hospital.

"We would like to express our condolences to the family and hoped that all parties will respect their privacy.

"The High Commission in Canberra is in close contact with local authorities and agencies to hasten the process of bringing back his remains to Malaysia.

"We have kept in touch and ready to give any assistance to his family members," it said in a statement.

On Saturday, Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, died after crashing into a pole while skateboarding downhill in Townsville, Queensland.

In Kuantan, the teenager's granduncle said Mohammad Farhan Fudhail had never played the sport before.

Azahari Hassan, 47, said he was told that Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, fondly known as Shabby, had received the skateboard as a gift a few days ago.

Together with his younger sibling Farranazatul Fiqa, 15, they stayed with their grandmother Mariati Hassan, 53, and attended an international school here, while their mother Furhzanatul Natasha Mohd Sazali, worked as a nurse in Australia.

"The siblings and a few other family members left for Australia earlier this month to meet Furhzanatul and were scheduled to return on Jan 12, a day before their school term starts.

"It was common for them to visit their mother during school holidays. They used to study there, so they have many friends.

"Shabby was a good and hardworking boy. He spent most of his time at home and would only go jogging occasionally," he said.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail is expected to be buried at the Setali Muslim burial ground here, next to his grandfather.