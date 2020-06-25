Malaysian 'treetop girl' gets scholarship offer to pursue bachelor's degree

PETALING JAYA - Veveonah Mosibin has been offered a scholarship to pursue her bachelor's degree at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

"UMS is pleased to offer a scholarship to Veveonah Mosibin, who has completed her Foundation in Science course at UMS, to continue her bachelor’s degree at UMS.

"Veveonah is a smart student and was always proactive even during her Foundation in Science Studies.

“I hope Veveonah will be successful in her studies. Congratulations Veveonah!" UMS vice-chancellor Prof Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said on his Facebook page Wednesday (June 24).

The 18-year-old who lives in Kampung Sapatalang in Pitas, Sabah went viral on social media after she spent the night on a tree to get a WiFi connection in order to sit for her online examinations.

Veveonah then posted videos on her YouTube channel of what she had to do just so that she could sit for those exam papers, and became an overnight viral sensation.