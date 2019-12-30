Malaysian varsity slammed for exam question hailing controversial preacher Zakir as icon

MIC has criticised a local university over an examination question which described controversial preacher, Dr Zakir Naik, as "one of the icons of the Islamic world".

Its vice-chief Datuk C. Sivarraajh expressed regret and questioned Universiti Malaysia Perlis' (UniMAP) rationale for producing such a controversial question.

He said the question was believed to be part of the university's Ethnic Relations Course, and the test was held on Sunday (Dec 29).

"I don't understand why questions that do not respect racial sensitivity is produced as an examination question for a subject intended to improve students' understanding of the different races and religions.

"I hope the UniMAP management will come forward to verify and explain the issue," Sivarraajh said in a posting on MIC's Facebook page.

The Facebook page also included a photograph of the question paper.

The question reads: "Zakir Naik is one of the Icons of the Islamic world, he is very active in spreading true Islam and following the Quran and Sunnah of Rasullah SAW. He is able to reason and to answer every question that is asked to him. However, in Malaysia, he is no longer allowed to deliver his preaching (sic). In your opinion, as a Malaysian, why does this happen?"

Among the answers provided were:

Malaysians do not bother

Sensitive Malaysians feel threaten (sic) for no reason

Malaysians who (sic) are normally submissive without any reason

Malaysians are ignorant about their own religion.

The multiple-choice question allows the student to choose several answers, and more than one answer can be chosen.

In August, Zakir was banned from delivering public speeches in Malaysia in the interest of national security and to preserve racial harmony.

He was recently seen at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 this month, but he was advised not to provoke with racially-sensitive remarks.