Malaysian welfare home residents pitch in to make PPE

When Rita (not her real name) heard that personal protective equipment (PPE) was urgently needed by frontliners at Klinik Kesihatan Senawang near Seremban, the mother of three helped in the only way she could, by sewing.

The 48-year-old, a resident of Shelter Home for (Abused) Women and Children Seremban, had learnt to sew as part of a skills development programme there.

Rita and 11 other residents at the home helped to produce some 500 sets of PPE in a little over a week.

The residents were assisted by volunteers, none of whom were professional tailors.

Rita said she was proud to have been able to pitch in at a time like this.

"I'm so glad that I was able to contribute in my own way.

The PPE suits ready to be delivered to Klinik Kesihatan Senawang.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

"Every PPE suit makes a difference and I feel proud that what we have sewn will help our frontliners," she said.

The shelter was set up in 1993 to provide a temporary home for affected women and their children.

The residents are also provided with counselling, career guidance, skills training and medical care. Skills training includes sewing, gardening, baking and cooking.

Shelter chairperson Vasanthi Naidu Subramaniam said they had only recently begun tailoring lessons for residents after a donor sponsored sewing machines.

"As a result, the women were able to quickly put together the PPE suits," she said, adding materials were provided by the Seremban Health Department.

On a separate matter, Vasanthi said the shelter was in need of contributions.

"We need assistance to cover our daily operational costs and to provide residents with skills training."

For details, email shelterhome2727@gmail.com.

