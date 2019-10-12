Malaysian woman, 5-year-old daughter killed in 6-vehicle pile-up on North-South highway

KAMPAR, Malaysia - A mother and her five-year-old daughter were killed in a six-vehicle pile-up at km294, on the northbound lane of the North-South Expressway, near here.

Kampar OCPD Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said teacher Ummu Maisarah Kamaludin, 33, from Petaling Jaya, died on the spot in the 7.10am incident on Monday (Dec 9).

Her daughter, Syaima Muhamad Hisyam, died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

Supt Hasron said Ummu Maisarah's 35-year-old husband, Syariah court judge Muhamad Hisyam Zakaria and two of their other daughters, Syifa, nine and Syurafa, two, were unharmed.

"The post-mortem conducted on Ummu Maisarah at the Kampar Hospital showed that she died due to severe head injuries.

"Syaima died from head and chest injuries," he said.

Supt Hasron said the Muhamad Hisyam, who was driving, was unable to stop in time and slammed into the back of a Honda Civic, which had stopped on the road with three other vehicles due to an earlier accident.

"The earlier accident had involved a trailer and a Perodua Myvi, causing the right lane of the road to be blocked.

"After Muhamad Hisyam crashed his car into the Civic, the impact caused the subsequent vehicles to lunge forward and crash into one another," he said.