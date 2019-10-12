Malaysian woman, 5-year-old daughter killed in 6-vehicle pile-up on North-South highway

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

KAMPAR, Malaysia - A mother and her five-year-old daughter were killed in a six-vehicle pile-up at km294, on the northbound lane of the North-South Expressway, near here.

Kampar OCPD Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said teacher Ummu Maisarah Kamaludin, 33, from Petaling Jaya, died on the spot in the 7.10am incident on Monday (Dec 9).

Her daughter, Syaima Muhamad Hisyam, died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

Supt Hasron said Ummu Maisarah's 35-year-old husband, Syariah court judge Muhamad Hisyam Zakaria and two of their other daughters, Syifa, nine and Syurafa, two, were unharmed.

"The post-mortem conducted on Ummu Maisarah at the Kampar Hospital showed that she died due to severe head injuries.

"Syaima died from head and chest injuries," he said.

Supt Hasron said the Muhamad Hisyam, who was driving, was unable to stop in time and slammed into the back of a Honda Civic, which had stopped on the road with three other vehicles due to an earlier accident.

"The earlier accident had involved a trailer and a Perodua Myvi, causing the right lane of the road to be blocked.

"After Muhamad Hisyam crashed his car into the Civic, the impact caused the subsequent vehicles to lunge forward and crash into one another," he said.

"The 28-year-old driver of the Civic, from Seri Kembangan, suffered head injuries and was treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital," he added.

On the earlier accident, Supt Hasron said the 29-year-old driver of the Myvi, from Kampung Kurung Tengar, Kuala Perlis, suffered a broken right arm.

He said the man is being treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital while the other drivers were unharmed.

"Based on initial investigation, the Myvi's driver had crashed his car into the back of the trailer.

"The impact sent his car spinning before stopping on the right lane," he said.

Supt Hasron said the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving, causing death.

He added that no arrest was made and the investigation is still ongoing.

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES