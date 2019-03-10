Malaysian woman cheats company she worked for of $100,000

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - She works in a public-listed company's purchasing and sourcing department, has access to a wide range of contractors and suppliers and for several years used her position to enrich herself.

The woman duped the company by submitting fake invoices and quotations, to the extent of even falsifying company documents.

She was getting kickbacks after awarding projects, working hand-in-glove with friends who were suppliers.

One such firm was allegedly awarded lucrative contracts to supply items to the company.

The woman's cover was blown when the company carried out an internal audit and found that she had cheated it of about RM300,000 (S$100,000) over the past few years.

Sources said the woman, who is in her 30s, also forged the signatures of several key company officials.

The company lodged a police report after carrying out an internal investigation.

In another CBT case, a businessman lodged a police report alleging that a relative siphoned off money belonging to his elderly father from several bank accounts totalling more than RM1.7million.

Sources said the father, who is in his 90s, had entrusted the businessman and another relative to be trustees for all his fixed deposits with several banks in Batu Pahat.

It is learnt that the businessman, in his 40s, found that his father's fixed deposits had been withdrawn.

