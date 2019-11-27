Malaysian woman conned of $126,000 in Macau scam

PHOTO: Pixabay
Sarban Singh
The Star/Asia News Network

SEREMBAN - A 44-year-old woman was conned of RM386,000 (S$126,000) after being told that she was involved in cheating and money laundering activities, said State Commercial Crime chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghan.

The woman, known as Tien, first received a call from a man on Nov 7 claiming that she was being probed for cheating several individuals, said Supt Aibee.

"The victim denied this and told the man that she was prepared to go to the nearest police station to verify this.

"However, the man quickly said that since the case happened in Penang, she would have to go there to assist in the probe," he said.

Supt Aibee said the man then purportedly transferred the call to the Penang police contingent where the victim was referred to a female police officer.

"The 'police officer' asked for the victim's identity card number and told her that she was being probed for money laundering activities with another female suspect in 2016," said Supt Aibee.

Tien was then transferred to a woman purporting to be a female officer at Bukit Aman and was told to deposit her savings into an account belonging to the Audit Department via four bank accounts to be "audited".

Supt Aibee said Tien was also told that the money she transferred would be returned after the probe was completed, adding that she made more than 70 transactions between Nov 8 and 15.

He said Tien lodged a police report shortly after realising that she had been cheated.

Supt Aibee said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In a Macau scam, the scammer would impersonate someone with authority such as a policeman or a bank officer over the phone and convince the victim that they need to pay money to avoid trouble.

More about
malaysian Macau scams crime

