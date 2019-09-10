Malaysian woman conned by online 'boyfriends'

JOHOR BARU - A businesswoman who was two-timing her online boyfriend with another man she met on Facebook ended up being conned of RM800,000 (S$263,193) within a month.

The single woman in her 50s had befriended the men separately via Facebook.

Sources said that within a month of getting to know them, the men began professing their love for her.

One guy promised her US$1mil (S$1.38 million).

The businesswoman then started getting calls supposedly from courier companies and dispatch riders, requesting payment for licences, taxes and immigration clearance.

The woman, believed to be lonesome, transferred money to about 12 individual accounts throughout that month.

According to sources, she started banking in amounts ranging from RM3,000 to more than RM100,000 to these accounts, thinking that she could get hold of the gifts sent by her overseas lovers.