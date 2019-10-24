Malaysian woman jumps off shophouse to escape rapist who later jumps off hotel to escape police

SIBU, Malaysia - A woman jumped off the first floor of a shophouse to escape her rapist, who in turn jumped off the second floor of a hotel to escape from police three hours later.

In the 8am incident on Thursday (Oct 24), the 25-year-old woman, who is a hotel staff member, was raped by her former neighbour in her rented room at Jalan Tan Sri here.

After the rape, she struggled and managed to free herself from the man and jumped down from the building, injuring her hands and legs.

The Civil Defence Force rushed to the scene and arrived at 8.11am, providing paramedical treatment to the woman before sending her to hospital.

Her clothes were also torn and there were injury marks on her face, believed to have been inflicted during the rape.

Sibu OCPD Asst Comm Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the case when contacted.

He said a 22-year-old jobless man had been arrested three hours later at another location for the alleged rape.

"The suspect was detained at 11.15am when he had tried to jump down from the second floor of a hotel on Jalan Pahlawan as he tried to evade the police," he added.

ACP Stanley said the suspect was a wanted person in Kuching for another crime.

The case is being investigated for rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code.