Malaysian woman living in fear after posing nude for loan sharks

KUALA LUMPUR - An unemployed woman is living in fear that a loan shark might post nude images and videos of her online.
The woman, who only wanted to be known as Lee, 33, said she lost her job and had turned to loan sharks to settle her outstanding debts.
"The loan sharks then started chasing me to settle the loans," she told reporters at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department (PSCD) on Thursday (Sept 12).
She said that when she could not settle the payments, one of them offered to turn a blind eye and also offered her cash if she posed nude for him some time at the end of last month.
"He took me to a hotel and took several videos and pictures of me and told me I did not need to worry about payment. He also gave me RM100 (S$32.97) cash," she said, adding that she was now worried that the man might use the images and videos in order to blackmail her.
Lee said she got into this mess after she lent RM9,000 to a man she met online.
"I met Kevin three months ago and he claimed to be working for the oil and gas industry.
He told me that he needed RM9,000 to pay for chemical products for his business, and I lent him the money. We met on June 6 and he promised to propose to me on his next visit at the end of this month. "I tried to take a RM30,000 loan from two money lenders named Apple and Jessie via Facebook, and they demanded I pay processing, legal and tax fees in advance before they went ahead with the loan. "They told me that I would go to jail if I did not make these payments. "That was when I went to the loan sharks and borrowed RM14,000 to settle this payment," she said, adding that her family had already forked out over RM50,000 to help her settle her debts. PSCD head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said he believes Lee was actually a victim to a love scam and that Kevin was a fraud. "Now, she is in so much debt and we have advised her to lodge a police report on the matter. "We have received four similar cases this year involving losses of RM118,000," he said, urging the public to not be so gullible.
Read also
He told me that he needed RM9,000 to pay for chemical products for his business, and I lent him the money. We met on June 6 and he promised to propose to me on his next visit at the end of this month.
"I tried to take a RM30,000 loan from two money lenders named Apple and Jessie via Facebook, and they demanded I pay processing, legal and tax fees in advance before they went ahead with the loan.
"They told me that I would go to jail if I did not make these payments.
"That was when I went to the loan sharks and borrowed RM14,000 to settle this payment," she said, adding that her family had already forked out over RM50,000 to help her settle her debts.
PSCD head Datuk Seri Michael Chong said he believes Lee was actually a victim to a love scam and that Kevin was a fraud.
"Now, she is in so much debt and we have advised her to lodge a police report on the matter.
"We have received four similar cases this year involving losses of RM118,000," he said, urging the public to not be so gullible.