Malaysian woman living in fear after posing nude for loan sharks

KUALA LUMPUR - An unemployed woman is living in fear that a loan shark might post nude images and videos of her online.

The woman, who only wanted to be known as Lee, 33, said she lost her job and had turned to loan sharks to settle her outstanding debts.

"The loan sharks then started chasing me to settle the loans," she told reporters at the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department (PSCD) on Thursday (Sept 12).

She said that when she could not settle the payments, one of them offered to turn a blind eye and also offered her cash if she posed nude for him some time at the end of last month.

"He took me to a hotel and took several videos and pictures of me and told me I did not need to worry about payment. He also gave me RM100 (S$32.97) cash," she said, adding that she was now worried that the man might use the images and videos in order to blackmail her.

Lee said she got into this mess after she lent RM9,000 to a man she met online.

"I met Kevin three months ago and he claimed to be working for the oil and gas industry.