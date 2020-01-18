Malaysian woman seeks long-lost sister

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ivan Loh
The Star/Asia News Network

IPOH - A former seamstress is hoping to have a Chinese New Year reunion with her younger sister whom she has lost contact with for about 30 years.

Loh Kum Yoong, 82, from Taman Menglembu Berlian, said she last met Loh Lan Fah, fondly known as Lisa, at their ancestral home in Pasir Pinji in 1989.

"She should be about 40 or 50 years old now. I believe she is still alive. She is my only sibling left," Kum Yoong said at a press conference held by Perak MCA Public Service and Complaints Bureau chief Low Guo Nan yesterday.

"Our three brothers have long passed on and I really hope to see her again.

"It would be great if we can meet up before or during Chinese New Year," she said.

Kum Yoong said they shared the same father, with Lisa's mother being the second wife.

"Our father Lo Tai Foon used to work in a rubber estate in Ayer Tawar and they stayed with him.

"After falling ill in 1975, he returned to Ipoh to seek treatment but died a few days later," said the mother of three.

"Before his death, he said Lisa and her mother had left him and went off somewhere," Kum Yoong said.

She said Lisa's last known address was E26, Lorong 5, Taman Bersatu, Sungai Petani.

"She wrote me a letter in 1990, which I've kept till now. I wrote back but there was no reply," she said.

"Maybe she has moved. I am not sure what happened to her and her mother," she said.

Low said he would call Sungai Petani MCA for assistance to locate Lisa if she was still around.

"Maybe they will know people there who know of her whereabouts," he said.

"If she is still in Sungai Petani, there's a high chance of locating her but it will be hard if she has relocated," he said.

