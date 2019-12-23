Malaysian woman waits a year to graduate with husband

WHEN Sim Cheng Wui and Catherine Ng made a decision to pursue their postgraduate studies four years ago, they were confident of backing each other up morally, emotionally, mentally and intellectually.

After a brief "course shopping" online and at education fairs, both husband and wife decided to pursue their Master of Business Administration (General Management) through the Professional and Continuing Education or PACE channel offered by SEGi University Online.

Things were going well in the beginning, especially since the programme had flexible study options like weekend classes and an online application that allowed them to learn independently.

They were able to bounce ideas off each other and strengthen their research findings from different perspectives.

Ng's pregnancy became the motivating factor that pushed her to complete her thesis just on time for her delivery last year. Sim, however, was unable to catch up due to his heavy work schedule that involved a lot of travelling.

"I do technical sales so my work travel arrangements can be unpredictable, hence the delay in completing my MBA," said Sim.

When it was time for Ng to graduate in November 2018, she immediately conveyed her decision to postpone her graduation so that she could share that special moment with her husband this year.

"My wife's decision to postpone her graduation came as a shock initially, but that quickly turned into a motivation that pushed me to complete my programme and submit my thesis as soon as possible," said Sim, 38.

The two recently received their MBA scrolls along with over 900 graduates from various programmes at the SEGi University convocation ceremony held at the Kota Damansara campus last month.