Malaysian women okay with polygamy, but not in their own marriage

KUALA LUMPUR - Although as many as 70 per cent of Muslim women agree with men practising polygamy, only 32 per cent of these women are actually agreeable to allowing it in their own marriage, a survey by Sisters in Islam (SIS) found.

It also discovered that 97 per cent of Muslim women agreed that they must obey their husbands and take care of their children, and that a woman's obedience defined her as a "good wife".

The European Union-funded survey, which polled 675 women aged between 18 and 55 nationwide, also found that 21 per cent of women believed that a husband had the right to beat his wife, citing nusyuz (disobedience) as justification.

"A majority of respondents agreed that it would be nusyuz if a wife was to leave the house without her husband's consent, refuse to move with the husband (54 per cent), refuse to have sexual intercourse (52 per cent), refuse to open the door for the husband (50 per cent), or refuse to answer the husband's calling (46 per cent).

"Under these circumstances, they believe a husband may beat his wife.

"As a wife, a Muslim woman encounters far greater levels of discrimination than in other roles," said SIS in its survey titled "Perceptions and Realities: The Public and Personal Rights of Muslim Women in Malaysia" launched yesterday.

Prominent social activist Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir invited policymakers to read the full survey and engage with SIS on some of the issues highlighted in order to achieve policy shifts towards gender equality.

"My only hope is for them to read the report rather than respond to headlines.

"The survey showed the disconnect between what Muslim women expected and what is happening to them in real life as well as their inability to challenge the reality of life to align it with their expectations," Marina told reporters at the "Islam Unsurrendered: Women Rising Against Extremism" conference at a hotel here yesterday.