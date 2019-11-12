Malaysian youth walks 260km back home

MELAKA - An Orang Asli youth who was reported missing at the Jus Dam in Batang Melaka on Friday made his way back to his village in Sungkai, Perak, some 260km away.

The 23-year-old, who was at the dam to carry out maintenance work, was barefooted when he appeared in Sungkai on Sunday.

Jasin OCPD Deputy Supt Mispani Hamdan said it was unclear if the youth had followed a jungle trail but he walked during the day and rested at night.

He said the youth's disappearance was reported by his superior.

A search and rescue operation was launched involving 37 personnel from various agencies led by the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department.

DSP Mispani said this was not the first time the youth had gone missing.

"Based on information provided by villagers, the youth had gone missing two or three times. However, he always returned home unscathed, " he said.

A web search shows that Sungkai is about 260km from the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza and would take close to three hours of driving at the permitted speed limit of 110kph.