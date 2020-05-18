Malaysians buy condoms to yoga mats during MCO

Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18, traffic for online shopping has increased. What is more interesting is to see the habits of Malaysian online shoppers.

iPrice investigated the search trends of more than 900 thousand visitors on iPrice Malaysia and found numerous interesting & unexpected findings backed by data.

The research was conducted by analysing the online search behaviour of close to 1 million visitors on iPrice Malaysia between March 18, 2020 (when the MCO was first enforced) to April 17, 2020.

All percentage increase displayed in this research were obtained by comparing the search impressions data with consumers' online search behaviour prior to the implementation of the MCO.

PHOTO: iPrice

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.