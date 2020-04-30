Malaysians can donate to fight against Covid-19 via fried chicken or pizza orders

KUALA LUMPUR - Each time you order a KFC Mix Bucket, RM1 will go towards the fight against Covid-19.

And for every Pizza Hut meal purchased via its website or app, 50 sen (S$0.15) will be donated to the cause.

QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd which operates KFC and Pizza Hut Malaysia is encouraging the people to enjoy the food and at the same time support the frontliners as well as impacted communities.

Malaysians may donate directly to KFC's Tabung Add Hope: Kita Fight Covid-19 fund which KFC will match the total contribution one-for-one.

As for Pizza Hut, the collated sum raised by its Terangi Ramadan campaign will also be matched one-for-one.

The funds will be channelled to the Akaun Amanah Khas set up by the Health Ministry and NGOs; the Malaysian Red Crescent; and Mercy Malaysia, for the benefit of underserved communities and medical personnel containing the outbreak.

Since the movement control order beginning March 18, QSR Brands provided more than 27,000 meals to various communities including health workers, firemen, policemen, the media and public service workers on the Covid-19 frontline as well as university students and disadvantaged families.

To further mitigate the spread of Covid-19, KFC and Pizza Hut ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers with enhancement of its already stringent health, safety, and hygiene procedures.

Both brands introduced "contactless delivery" and "contactless take-away" whereby customers' orders are fulfilled in a contact-free manner, in line with the Government's health, safety, and social regulations.

