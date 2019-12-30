Malaysians can expect price hikes from Jan 1

As the digital tax starts on Wednesday, consumers in Malaysia could be facing an increase of prices for a number of overseas-based digital services.

For instance, a college student who buys a RM260 (S$85) computer software online may have to pay an extra RM15 in digital tax.

And an entertainment streaming subscription of RM40 a month may cost another RM28 a year as the digital tax comes into effect on Jan 1.

The digital tax was announced during Budget 2019, which outlined that a 6 per cent service tax would be imposed on foreign digital services - including software, music, video and digital advertising - effective Jan 1, 2020.

A Customs Department spokesman said at least 126 foreign digital service providers had registered for the tax in Malaysia as of Dec 20.

Some of the companies that registered included Netflix, Spotify, Google and Airbnb, he said.

"As of now, we do not know how many foreign companies are eligible, so the implementation of the tax will be based on the soft approach.

"This means we will provide notices inviting such companies to register for the tax, should the company reach the threshold," the spokesman said in a message.

He said that the tax collected from the companies would then be remitted to the Customs Department. Economist Prof Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the digital tax would "level the playing field" between local and foreign digital service companies.