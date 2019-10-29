Malaysians cheer court's decision to dismiss smoking ban challenge

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians are happy that the Kuala Lumpur High Court has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the Health Ministry's total ban on smoking in all food outlets in the form of educational enforcement nationwide on Jan 1 this year.

Earlier on Tuesday (Oct 29), the Health Ministry sang praise of the decision.

"Alhamdulillah! Smoking ban at eateries stands!" Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad tweeted.

Based on comments from The Star's Facebook page, it would seem many Malaysians echo the Health Ministry's sentiments on the High Court's decision.

"Sound decision, I'm proud that my petition of admission was heard before (High Court judge) YA Mariana," said Facebook user Wilbur Siew.

Facebook user Thomas Tan said: "Well done. This minister is good. He promised to do something and he delivered."

While many were joyous over the news, some Malaysians said enforcement needed to be emphasised for the ruling to stay true.

"Bravo! But more enforcement is needed," said Facebook user Tej Fernandez.

"Be strict with the ban. Make sure it is fully enforced," said Silvia Tan.

Some even took the time to remind smokers to abide by the law.