Malaysians preparing emotionally to break fast without their loved ones

JOHOR BARU - For the first time, Nur Intan Hazreen Hasannudin and her family will not be breaking fast with their father on the first day of Ramadan.

They will be ushering in the holy month without their head of the family as he is working in Singapore and can't return home due to the circuit breaker on the island nation, and the enhanced movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia.

"My father is a lorry driver in Singapore and his company was awarded a tender to provide mattresses for those quarantined there, " said the 26-year-old sales and customer service operator.

Nur Intan and her family are also anticipating an extended MCO that could run until Hari Raya Aidilfitri and are preparing themselves emotionally to celebrate the festival without him.

"It is especially hard for my 10-year-old sister who is very close to him and misses him a lot, " she said.

Teacher Faisal Sisar, 38, had planned and saved for months to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri at his hometown in Sabah.

"I bought air tickets for my family last December but due to the MCO and the current situation, we will have to forget about the plan, " he said.

"We decided it is better for us to stay put until the situation has recovered completely for our health and safety."

Faisal, who has lived in Johor for about 20 years, added that although they were sad about not seeing their families and friends back home, it was a wise decision.

Another teacher Aznatul Fazliah Mohd Razim said she was prepared to spend Aidilfitri away from her family in Pontian if the MCO was further extended.

"It will not be the same, of course, as we have never missed spending Hari Raya together but I will stay put in my house in Pasir Gudang, if it is necessary, " said the 29-year-old.

"Our health and safety are the utmost priority."

