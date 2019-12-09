Malaysians rallying to get Queen to reactivate her Twitter account

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians from all walks of life are rallying behind a campaign on Twitter to try to get the Queen of Malaysia, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, to reactivate her account.

The #AmpunTuanku was Malaysia's top trending hashtag early on Thursday morning (Sept 12), before it was overtaken by "Permaisuri Agong" at 11am.

Tens of thousands of Twitter users expressed their sadness and pleaded with Tunku Azizah to change her mind and reactivate her account, @cheminahsayang.

The beloved and social media-friendly wife of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is believed to have deactivated her official Twitter account on Wednesday night (Sept 11).

Although no official statement was given as to why her account was deactivated, Twitter users think it was the result of cyberbullying.

"At a time of increasing racial polarisation and negativity, Tunku Azizah and Al-Sultan Abdullah have been the beacon of national hope and unity.