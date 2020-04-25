Malaysians returning from Singapore say quarantine now, celebrate later

JOHOR BARU: Malaysians returning from Singapore are prepared to go through quarantine so they will be with their family for Ramadan and Hari Raya.

Tool installation coordinator Noor Azizan Junaidi, 29, who plans to return next Tuesday, said he was prepared to go through Ramadan under quarantine for the sake of being home with his family during Hari Raya.

"I am well aware of what I have to go through if I decide to come back, including being quarantined for 14 days, " he said in an interview.

"I made my decision to come back, mostly because of my family."

Noor Azizan, who is working in an essential service company and has yet to meet his family since the movement control order (MCO) began, said he understood the need for quarantine and other safety features.

"Sure, I will miss this year's Ramadan bazaars and the special types of meal and kuih that we normally get during the fasting month.

"However, I understand that certain measures need to be taken, " he said, adding that this was not the first time he was away from his family during Ramadan.

A welder, who only wanted to be known as Azman, 43, said being under quarantine and away from family would not make Ramadan any less meaningful.

"Ramadan is more than just a period when we abstain from food and drinks. It is also a time when we learn to discipline ourselves, " he said.

"I feel that abiding by the quarantine order is another way for me to stay true to the essence of the holy month, " he said, adding that he was, however, sad as this would be the first time he would not be breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan with his family.

"My quarantine experience has been good so far and it will only be a few days more before I get to return home to my family, " said Azman, who has been in quarantine at a hotel provided by the state government since April 18.

Earlier, state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said that Malaysians returning from Singapore would no longer be allowed to be quarantined at home following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the island republic.

The state health department, he said, had come up with a new standard operating procedure to handle those returning via the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex.

"The Covid-19 tests conducted in Singapore will no longer be applicable and those tested negative will not be allowed to be quarantined at home anymore.

"Citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering the country will need to go through temperature checks upon entry, " Vidyananthan said in a statement here yesterday.

He said if they did not have a fever, the person under investigation and person under surveillance would go through a medical check-up before being referred to a hospital - for those with critical illness - or to a quarantine centre for the rest.

"If those entering the country have a fever, they will be sent directly to a hospital, " he said.

