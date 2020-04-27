Malaysians in Singapore prepare for smooth return home

JOHOR BARU - Malaysians working in Singapore are making the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth return here via the Causeway and Second Link.

There are also those who had to change their travel dates to avoid any hassle following a new requirement for them to obtain an entry permit from the Malaysia High Commission there starting today.

Assistant chemist M. Eddie, 25, said he had prepared the necessary documents to return.

"At the moment, I have no plans to return during the movement control order (MCO) period as my company falls under essential services and I can continue working in Singapore.

"However, I have prepared the documents needed in case I need to go back for any emergency, " he said, adding that he had no problem abiding by the new requirement.

Tool installation coordinator Noor Azizan Junaidi, 29, who returned here yesterday, initially planned to come back tomorrow.

He said he brought forward his travel plans after his application for the entry permit was rejected despite several attempts.

He found out about the new requirement from the High Commission's Facebook page on Thursday and immediately sent an email.

"However, my application was rejected and I decided to bring forward my travel date," added Azizan, who was sent to a quarantine centre upon arrival here.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said those applying for the permit must provide details such as their name, Mykad number, passport number, departure date and copy of their working pass, long-term pass, permanent resident pass or student pass.

"The entry permit will later be emailed back to them and they will need to show the document to the Malaysian Immigration upon entering," he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, Vidyananthan had said those returning from Singapore would not be allowed to self-quarantine at home anymore but would be sent to a government quarantine centre or hospital instead.

He also said the number of Malaysians returning from Singapore had gone up from an average of about 300 daily to about 800 since Wednesday.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.