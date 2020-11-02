Malaysians stay calm amid panic buying in Singapore and Hong Kong

PETALING JAYA - Toilet paper, food and personal hygiene items are flying off supermarket shelves in Singapore and Hong Kong as anxiety rises over the novel coronavirus outbreak around the world.

But Malaysians in these cities are staying calm despite the panic-buying mode of many people there.

Jessica Lee, 34, a Malaysian executive working in Singapore, said toilet paper rolls were sold out at supermarkets near her place a day after the government there raised the alert level to orange last Friday.

"I felt quite helpless looking at the empty shelves. Most instant noodles were also sold out, but I could still buy biscuits, fruits and milk, " she said in an interview.

Lee said she managed to get her supply of toilet paper and hand sanitisers after a friend bought them at a sundry shop for her.

She added that she would not be hoarding essentials as she believes that retailers have enough supplies.

Still, she could see why people would start panic-buying.

"I think it is only human nature to panic and these people probably act on instinct, " added Lee.