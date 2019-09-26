Malaysians who made it to 'Sing! China' out of finals

None of the Malaysian contestants got to the final round of Sing! China 2019, reported China Press.

The last Malaysian singer standing, 18-year-old Annabella Chua, bowed out during the episode last week after a fierce battle against Wang Leehom's team.

Chua performed a haunting rendition of Waa Wei's Goodnight Goodnight and was seen shedding a tear after the song ended.

She received 20 votes but lost to Li Zhiting, who won 31 votes.