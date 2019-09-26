Malaysians who made it to 'Sing! China' out of finals

None of the Malaysian contestants got to the final round of Sing! China 2019, reported China Press.
The last Malaysian singer standing, 18-year-old Annabella Chua, bowed out during the episode last week after a fierce battle against Wang Leehom's team.
Chua performed a haunting rendition of Waa Wei's Goodnight Goodnight and was seen shedding a tear after the song ended.
She received 20 votes but lost to Li Zhiting, who won 31 votes.
Chua's mentor, renowned singer Na Ying, led her down the stage with Leehom saying "saya cinta padamu" (I love you) as encouragement. Asked about her future plans, Chua said she would now focus on her STPM exam and would not participate in any singing competitions in the near future. "I've missed too many classes. I need to work harder to catch up. I'll only think about other competitions next year," she said. The other two Malaysians who made it on the talent show this year were Nicole Lai, 30, and Sujane, 31. Both Lai and Sujane have been eliminated. The competition is one of the most popular reality TV shows among the Chinese-speaking diaspora.
