Malaysians who want to return to hometowns must make applications to travel

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians who went back to their hometowns prior to the movement control order (MCO) and now want to return to their cities of residence will need to apply online or at the nearest police station starting April 25, says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government was aware that Malaysians had rushed back to their hometowns over a month ago and were now hoping to return to the major cities where they worked.

"We understand that there are people worried about the security of their houses, among many other things, so they want to go home.

"I know some went back (to their hometowns) alone (back then) and their children have remained in their house in Kuala Lumpur, for example," he said in his daily briefing yesterday.

Hence for the early stages, Ismail Sabri said those who wanted to return to major cities could apply to the police through the online app Gerak Malaysia.

"They can apply online and provide (the police) their names, the number of family members with them and their point of origin so that we have the details of whether they are coming from a red or green zone," he said.

Ismail Sabri said those who were unable to apply online could make applications at the police station nearest to their present location.

"Any small police station will suffice. To avoid overcrowding at the police station, they must set an appointment first," he added.

However, Ismail Sabri emphasised that the plan to allow people to travel back to the cities was still being studied.

"Even if people are able to return, I believe this will happen only after May 1. We are still studying this and we are waiting for reports.

"When applications start on April 25, we will be able to see how many people want to come back to the city.

"We can then plan and initiate a standard operating procedure (SOP)," he said.

He pointed out that the SOP for those from their hometowns who wanted to return to major cities was different than students at universities.

He said this was because for university students, the government knew how many they numbered and their current health status, which made it easier to plan and allow them to return home.

But Malaysians in their hometowns were scattered everywhere, he noted, and the number of people in their hometowns was also unknown.

Separately, Ismail Sabri said there had not been a mass return of Malaysians from Singapore following the Singapore government's decision to extend its partial lockdown until June 1.

"To date, there has not been mass return of Malaysians because some factories are still operating.

"The Malaysians who are working in factories that are closed are being allowed by the Singaporean government to continue to live there," he said.

Singapore announced on Tuesday that it would be extending its partial lockdown.

Ismail Sabri said the Human Resources Ministry had been instructed to discuss with its Singaporean counterpart on whether Malaysians who had been given unpaid leave would be allowed to return.

He said they had agreed that the return of Malaysians from Singapore would be done in stages and not all at once, adding that 10,000 rooms would be prepared for quarantine.

