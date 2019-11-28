Malaysians a worried lot, says first of its kind National Worry Index

KUALA LUMPUR - A majority of Malaysians are extremely worried about the economy, cost of living, jobs and security, according to the National Worry Index (NWI), believed to be the first of its kind in Malaysia.

Released by think-tank Emir Research, the index, which gauges how worried people are at a national level, showed Malaysia scoring a "maximum worry" index of 0.77 on a scale of 0 to 1.

Bread-and-butter issues ranked high in the list of worries, seeing that 86 per cent are worried about cost of basic needs and unaffordable homes, followed by lack of job opportunities at 77 per cent.

A majority of Malaysians are also unsure whether the country's future direction is on the right track (50 per cent), whether the Pakatan Harapan government is viable (46 per cent) and whether the country's economy is on a strong footing (44 per cent).

"Exactly 50 per cent of Malaysians are unsure whether the country's future direction is on the right track.

"When this is added to the 24 per cent of Malaysians who categorically say that the country's future direction is on the wrong track, it gets worrisome.

"It is indeed very worrisome when only 24 per cent of Malaysians think that the government is a viable one while a sizeable proportion (46 per cent) is unsure and 30 per cent don't think that Pakatan is viable.

"This is in contrast with the past when a great majority of Malaysians were backing the then Pakatan opposition coalition in the 2018 General Election which led to a change in government," said the study entitled Pulse From the Ground: Voices and Expectations of the Rakyat.