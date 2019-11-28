Malaysians a worried lot, says first of its kind National Worry Index

KUALA LUMPUR - A majority of Malaysians are extremely worried about the economy, cost of living, jobs and security, according to the National Worry Index (NWI), believed to be the first of its kind in Malaysia.
Released by think-tank Emir Research, the index, which gauges how worried people are at a national level, showed Malaysia scoring a "maximum worry" index of 0.77 on a scale of 0 to 1.
Bread-and-butter issues ranked high in the list of worries, seeing that 86 per cent are worried about cost of basic needs and unaffordable homes, followed by lack of job opportunities at 77 per cent.
A majority of Malaysians are also unsure whether the country's future direction is on the right track (50 per cent), whether the Pakatan Harapan government is viable (46 per cent) and whether the country's economy is on a strong footing (44 per cent).
"Exactly 50 per cent of Malaysians are unsure whether the country's future direction is on the right track.
"When this is added to the 24 per cent of Malaysians who categorically say that the country's future direction is on the wrong track, it gets worrisome.
"It is indeed very worrisome when only 24 per cent of Malaysians think that the government is a viable one while a sizeable proportion (46 per cent) is unsure and 30 per cent don't think that Pakatan is viable.
"This is in contrast with the past when a great majority of Malaysians were backing the then Pakatan opposition coalition in the 2018 General Election which led to a change in government," said the study entitled Pulse From the Ground: Voices and Expectations of the Rakyat.
Keeping Malaysians awake at night are also youth unemployment (76 per cent), being in debt to sustain cost of living (76 per cent), corruption and power abuse (75 per cent) and Sales and Service Tax (SST) failure to reduce living cost (75 per cent). This is followed by worrying about loss of source of income (74 per cent), social issues (73 per cent), crime rate (72 per cent), national security (67 per cent), reduction of agriculture subsidises (65 per cent), quality of education and cost of public health services (both 63 per cent). The study, which polled some 2,000 respondents across Malaysia, also found that the top concerns among the different races in Malaysia differed, with the Malays and other bumiputra being most worried about corruption and power abuse. Meanwhile, Chinese and Indians were found to be more concerned about youth unemployment and lack of job opportunities respectively. "For the Malays and other bumiputra, corruption and power abuse remain a major worry in third position (81 per cent) trailing behind youth unemployment and lack of job opportunities (both 82 per cent). "Not so for the Chinese and Indians. For the Chinese, their top three sources of worry are youth unemployment (67 per cent), failure of the SST to reduce the cost of living (67 per cent), and lack of job opportunities (66 per cent)," said the study. For the Indians, lack of job opportunities (75 per cent), failure of SST to reduce the cost of living (68 per cent) and social issues such as drug abuse (68 per cent) are the top three sources of their worry. The research also found that when asked about government plans and initiatives, the highest number of Malaysians gave a thumbs up to combating corruption in government agencies (64 per cent). This is followed by clean and efficient policy of civil servants (57 per cent), East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project (49 per cent), teaching science and mathematics in English (48 per cent) and autonomy of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) (46 per cent). The flying car project, recruitment of African labourers and allowing the Lynas plant to re-operate were the three government plans that received the lowest endorsement, at 19 per cent, 10 per cent and 24 per cent respectively. "The two most unpopular government initiatives of the government from the perspective of the Malays and other bumiputra are keeping vernacular schools (47 per cent) and an education system without vernacular schools (44 per cent). "For the Chinese, the teaching of khat calligraphy (13 per cent) and an education system without vernacular schools (13 per cent) are seen as the two most disagreeable government initiatives," it said. The Indians agreed the most on the government combating corruption in enforcement agencies and teaching science and mathematics in English (both 44 per cent) and having a clean and efficient policy of civil servants (36 per cent). There was importance in measuring the NWI as based on evidence from previous researches, worry is one of the factors contributing to the change of government last year, said researcher Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Sahari Nordin. Prof Mohamad Sahari, who is with the International Islamic University of Malaysia's education kulliyyah (faculty) noted that the study had its limitations as it was the first NWI but will be improved in the subsequent phases. "We decided to do a NWI research because apart from being innovative, prior to the 2018 general election, we started to measure the worry index and consistently found that it's a strong mover for people to change. "We intend to do this on a quarterly basis starting next year so that we can track the changes across time," said Prof Mohamad who presented the research findings here on Thursday (Nov 28). Emir Research president and chief executive officer (CEO) said that the continuous research, which has plans to continue even beyond the 15th General Election, is aimed at helping to shape the nation.
