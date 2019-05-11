Malaysia's 1MDB funds went to PetroSaudi, says witness during former PM Najib Razak's corruption trial

KUALA LUMPUR - Most of the funds raised by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which were intended for the development of Kuala Lumpur International Financial District (KLFID) known as Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) and Bandar Malaysia, were pumped into PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) instead.

The High Court was told that the plan was for 1MDB to raise RM5 billion (S$1.64 billion) and RM10 billion through bridging loan facilities for the TRX and Bandar Malaysia projects.

Bandar Malaysia is a mega project located at the former Sungai Besi airport site.

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said that 1MDB only raised RM1 billion for the KLIFD project while the RM10 billion was never raised.

The witness, who was under cross-examination by lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at former prime minister's Najib Razak's 1MDB trial here on Monday (Nov 4), said only a minuscule proportion from the loan was used for the project and the majority of it was channelled to PSI for additional charges from the Murabaha deal.

Shafee: Were the RM5 billion and RM10 billion in funds raised by 1MDB?

Shahrol: For the RM5 billion, yes. The RM10 billion, no.

Shafee: To finance what?

Shahrol: To finance these two projects, Sungai Besi and TRX.

Shafee: Was the RM5 billion ever used for the project?

Shahrol: Only a very tiny proportion was used for TRX if I recall correctly, although I would have to look at financial records. The money mostly went to PSI for additional tranches for the Murabaha agreement we spoke earlier.

When asked if Najib had ever said he knew for a fact who specifically was the owner of PSI, the witness said "Najib never said that".

Shafee: As the prime minister at that time in his capacity as a shareholder, you cannot expect him to do due diligence?

Shahrol: In general yes. But in this situation, in my perception Najib was the one who had personally invested in this relationship, has met up with Prince Turki (of Saudi Arabia) on a holiday. I cannot say one way or the other if the prime minister would have the capacity to do due diligence.

The witness agreed when Shafee suggested that someone professional should have been tasked to do due diligence such as 1MDB itself.