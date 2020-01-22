Malaysia's 50 shades of grey problem

PETALING JAYA - Penang, the second top greying state in the country, will overtake Perak in 20 years to become Malaysia's "oldest" state.

Figures from the Statistics Department show that Perak is currently the state with the largest proportion of people aged 60 and above (15.3 per cent), followed by Penang (14.9 per cent), Melaka (13.9 per cent), Perlis (13.1 per cent) and Kedah (12.8 per cent).

By 2040, however, Penang will be in first place at 26.2 per cent followed by Kuala Lumpur (24.5 per cent) and Selangor (22.4 per cent).

THE AGEING STATES OF MALAYSIA

The graph below shows the percentage of population aged 60 and above in different states. This year, Perak, Penang and Melaka have the highest percentage of old people in their states. However, in another 20 years, Penang will be the 'oldest' state.

Commenting on the figures, ageing researcher Chai Sen Tyng said birth and death rates as well as the outward migration of younger segments of the population are factors that affect population ageing.

He said states must create enough jobs that meet the various skills and academic qualifications of its people to prevent the youth from migrating abroad or to other states.

"The lack of skilled jobs is driving the working age population away from these states," said Chai, who is with the Malaysian Research Institute on Ageing at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Malaysia officially becomes an ageing country this year with the percentage of its population aged 65 and above hitting 7.5 per cent.

The Statistics Department data also forecasts that Malaysia will be classified an aged country in 2040, which is when 65-year olds and above make up 14 per cent of the population.

PERCENTAGE OF POPULATION BY AGE GROUP

The graph below shows the changes in Malaysia's population by age group from 1970 to 2100. By 2050, the population of those aged 60 and above will be more than every other age group.

Chai explained that a drop in the percentage of a state's working age population due to migration will lead to a higher ratio of seniors, leading to fewer workers to drive the local economy.

For Penang, outward inter-state migration as well as international migration and low fertility rates, particularly among its Chinese population, are contributing to population ageing.

"Because of this, states like Perak and Penang need to start creating more specialised jobs and upscale its economy to become less labour intensive, and to cater to the learned young generation."

The department's figures show that ethnic Chinese currently make up 39.2 per cent of the state's 1.8 million population.