Malaysia's anti-graft agency charges Jho Low and 2 others with criminal conspiracy

PUTRAJAYA - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has charged Jho Low and two others in absentia with engaging in a criminal conspiracy for the commission of an offence by former prime minister Najib Razak.

Aside from Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, the other two charged on Monday (Feb 10) are PetroSaudi International directors Patrick Mahony and Tarik Obaid.

Mahony and Obaid were also charged with money laundering amounting to US$300 million (S$416 million).

MACC chief Latheefa Koya said that warrants of arrest have been issued for all three suspects.

"We have also notified Interpol to issue red notices against them," she said.