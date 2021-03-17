Malaysia's Anwar denies 'compromise' in talks with Najib's Umno

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday sought to defuse dissent among supporters over a purported plan to join forces in upcoming polls with rivals such as the ex-leader Najib Razak , saying talks remained at a preliminary stage.

Anwar’s supporters have reacted with consternation after the 73-year-old said in a weekend interview that his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Najib’s United Malays National Organisation (Umno) shared fundamental goals.

Those comments stood in sharp contrast to PKR’s long-standing position that its raison d’être was “reformasi”, or national reform to uproot endemic corruption and cronyism brought about during Umno’s decades-long rule of the country.

Anwar’s comments to Mingguan Malaysia , a newspaper aligned with Umno, were read by local observers as an indication that he was now ready to work with the likes of Najib.

Najib, 67, was prime minister when Anwar was imprisoned in 2015 for the second time on a sodomy conviction many see as being politically motivated.

Speaking at a press conference, Anwar said while discussions with Umno had indeed taken place, there was no “formal understanding” about cooperation.

“There has been, of course, a lot of response and reaction suggesting that there has been some sort of agreement [and that] we are now compromising on certain principles and reneging on our earlier promises, which to my mind is incorrect,” Anwar told reporters. “We are not going to compromise on the principles, the values, the policies that we have adopted thus far.”

Asked specifically whether he had held talks with Najib, who is currently out on bail pending an appeal against a 12-year jail term for corruption, Anwar demurred, saying he would hold talks with anyone.

In the press conference, the leader of the three-party Pakatan Harapan alliance also criticised the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over what he claimed was the intimidation of opposition MPs to pressure them into backing the administration.

In recent weeks, three PKR MPs have quit the party.

Among them was Xavier Jayakumar, one of the party’s founding members. Jeyakumar said he quit the party out of frustration with internal developments. But insiders suggested his exit had to do with anti-corruption investigations launched against a former aide.

Anwar referenced Jayakumar’s case in his remarks on Tuesday and said there had been multiple complaints among MPs in his camp that they were being intimidated into joining Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional alliance.

“This has stop … We want the [Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission] to be an effective agency to combat corruption, but not to be used as a political weapon to intimidate political opposition,” Anwar said.

The veteran politician’s remarks on Tuesday come amid rising speculation that a snap election is near. Muhyiddin in January declared a state of emergency and has governed by fiat since, saying he needed the crisis powers to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar and other critics have dismissed that explanation, arguing instead that the prime minister declared the emergency to forestall efforts to unseat him through a vote of no confidence.

Politics in the country has been in a precarious state since Muhyiddin in March last year staged an internal coup within the then-ruling Pakatan Harapan alliance and subsequently gained power under a new bloc that included Umno.

Pakatan Harapan, under the leadership of Anwar’s on-off rival Mahathir Mohamad , had won 2018’s election against Najib and Umno – which at that point had been in power for 61 uninterrupted years.

Muhyiddin’s self-coup – in the midst of the pandemic – has led to a multidimensional power struggle among the country’s Malay ruling elite, and observers say the upcoming polls could once again upend traditional alliances.

Umno – seen as the country’s grand old party and which remains its biggest political organisation by membership – is split over whether it should back Anwar or Muhyiddin in the forthcoming polls.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.