Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim: I will not accept Cabinet position in reshuffle

SHAH ALAM - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (Nov 24) that he has no intention of accepting a Cabinet position in the event of a reshuffle.

The Port Dickson MP said he had never offered to be a Cabinet member before becoming the next prime minister.

"I have no such intention," he told reporters after launching the Reformist Convention 2019.

He was asked to comment on whether he was interested to join the Cabinet before moving up as Malaysia's eighth PM.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that a Cabinet reshuffle will be conducted.

Earlier in his speech, Datuk Seri Anwar urged all parties to be patient and not to raise the issue of the transition plan between him and Tun Dr Mahathir.

"We need to give space to Dr Mahathir so that the process can take place peacefully. If it happens smoothly, it will be easier for Dr Mahathir to continue with his work and easier for me after the handover," he added.

Mr Anwar reiterated that only the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council could decide on who would take over as the next prime minister.

He reminded party members that the reform agenda had yet to be completed since their win in the 14th General Election.