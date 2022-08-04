Malaysia's ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug 31: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday (Aug 4).

Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise.

The move came after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

The export ban meant Singapore had to diversify its food sources and import chickens from other neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Thailand.

On Monday, Dr Kiandee said his country now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban.

He had said local chicken prices have kept below the government-mandated ceiling of RM9.40 (S$2.90) per kilogram and the industry's supply and inflation issues have been resolved, opening up the possibility of Malaysia lifting its export ban.

