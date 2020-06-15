Malaysia's borders will remain closed except for exceptional cases: Minister

PETALING JAYA - The country's borders will remain closed to anyone during the recovery movement control order (MCO) unless travellers have pressing matters to address, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

"There is an exception made for foreign diplomats and those under the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme.

"Malaysians will need a good reason to travel out of the country and apply to the Immigration Department for permission.

"For example, if a student needs to return to their university overseas to sit for an exam, that is allowed," the Senior Minister said.

He said the no-travel policy also applies to athletes who need to travel abroad for championships or competitions to qualify for the Olympics.

"We remain firm on the policy. Even Japan postponed the Olympics so in that sense, if Japan could be firm about it, so must we," he said.

Separately, Ismail Sabri said places of interests could be closed again if visitors flout social distancing rules.

"For example, if an outbreak happens at the zoo because visitors weren't responsible enough to practise social distancing, then the venue will be closed again," he said.

Responding to a question about Malaysians flouting social distancing measures at the zoo, Ismail Sabri said he has relayed the matter to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador who will send a task force to enforce the rules.

Ismail Sabri stressed that Malaysians must practise self-discipline and remind themselves to keep a physical distance from each other to prevent another wave of Covid-19.

"It is up to you to practise it when authorities are not present to enforce it, otherwise the freedom you enjoy now can be taken back," he said.

Ismail Sabri also announced that he would no longer be holding daily press conferences on the Covid-19 situation.

"Starting next week, I will only hold press conferences on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays," he said.

