Malaysia's ex-PM Najib has right to take action over audio clips, says anti-graft chief

IPOH - Former premier Najib Razak has the right to take action regarding the release of audio clips by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which allegedly incriminate him and other top officers, said MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

"It is within his right to do whatever he wants to," she told reporters during a visit to Perak capital Ipoh on Thursday (Jan 9).

Lawyers, meanwhile, debated whether it was unethical for the anti-graft chief to release the nine clips on Wednesday, while several said these would be admissable in court.

Najib's lawyer Shafee Abdullah said they were contemplating contempt proceedings against the MACC and Ms Latheefa for releasing information that was sub judice - under judicial consideration and prohibited from discussion - amid the ongoing 1MDB trials involving the ex-prime minister.

Ms Latheefa said on Thursday that the MACC had sent the first round of audio clips to the police for investigation.

"Whatever we reveal will have to be investigated. Based on what we have told earlier, there are elements of wrongdoings that can be heard in the audio (recordings)," she said.

"This means not only that the police can conduct investigations, MACC is also allowed to do it."

The voice recordings appeared to show Najib conspiring with senior Malaysian officials to cover up the 1MDB scandal and asking United Arab Emirates leaders to do the same in a dispute over US$6.5 billion (S$8.78 billion) in debt payments to Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

The MACC on Wednesday played several clips from 2016 which allegedly revealed an attempt to manipulate investigations and other fraudulent acts aimed at concealing missing funds from 1MDB, the state investment firm under the then-premier's control.