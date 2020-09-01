Malaysia's gay sex video: Nobody conclusively identified, so no charges planned, says A-G

PETALING JAYA - No charges will be filed against individuals said to be involved in the sex video purportedly implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, as the duo featured in the clips couldn't be positively identified, says Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

He said findings from a US company which analysed the video revealed that none of the individuals implicated in the video could be positively identified, due to low resolution and lack of video frames.

This prevented the subjects from being seen clearly, he said.

"The police also received an analysis report (of the video) from a private individual, which also stated that no conclusive identification could be done based on facial recognition.

"Both findings are consistent with a Cyber Security report earlier last year," Tan Sri Thomas said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 9).

After taking into account the findings along with the statements recorded, the deputy public prosecutor recommended that no charges be filed, he added.

"I accepted the recommendation and decided not to prosecute anyone.

"As per normal procedure, investigation can be reopened if there are any new leads," he added.

In June last year, a clip purporting to show Datuk Seri Azmin, 55, in bed with a young man was released to select journalists and politicians.

The clip was circulated via the WhatsApp messaging system, setting off a crisis in the governing Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Other clips were subsequently released.

At the same time, a Youth wing member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) from Sarawak, Mr Haziq Aziz, then 27, said in a separate video that he was the young man seen in the clip.