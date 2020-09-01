Malaysia's gay sex video: Nobody conclusively identified, so no charges planned, says A-G

Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said findings from a US company which analysed the video revealed that none of the individuals implicated in the video could be positively identified, due to low resolution and lack of video frames.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - No charges will be filed against individuals said to be involved in the sex video purportedly implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, as the duo featured in the clips couldn't be positively identified, says Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

He said findings from a US company which analysed the video revealed that none of the individuals implicated in the video could be positively identified, due to low resolution and lack of video frames.

This prevented the subjects from being seen clearly, he said.

"The police also received an analysis report (of the video) from a private individual, which also stated that no conclusive identification could be done based on facial recognition.

"Both findings are consistent with a Cyber Security report earlier last year," Tan Sri Thomas said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 9).

After taking into account the findings along with the statements recorded, the deputy public prosecutor recommended that no charges be filed, he added.

"I accepted the recommendation and decided not to prosecute anyone.

"As per normal procedure, investigation can be reopened if there are any new leads," he added.

In June last year, a clip purporting to show Datuk Seri Azmin, 55, in bed with a young man was released to select journalists and politicians.

The clip was circulated via the WhatsApp messaging system, setting off a crisis in the governing Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Other clips were subsequently released.

At the same time, a Youth wing member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) from Sarawak, Mr Haziq Aziz, then 27, said in a separate video that he was the young man seen in the clip.

More about
malaysia sex scandal police Pakatan Harapan

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Singapore&#039;s former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES