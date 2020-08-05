Malaysia's government allows more than 4 people to be in a vehicle during interstate travel

PETALING JAYA - The government has given an exception to allow more than four people in a vehicle during interstate travel from May 7 to 10, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said while the law during the conditional movement control order (MCO) only allowed four people from the same family to be in car, Ismail said there was an exception during these four days.

This was as long as no transport laws were broken during the period, he added.

"Let's just say in a six-seater car, the police have allowed six people to be in the vehicle during these four days. Because they are a family of six members, they can't leave two people behind in the kampung. We will allow for this," he said during an interview with Bernama TV on Thursday (May 7) night.

He however said that six people for instance would not be allowed to travel in a four-seater car.

"The government realises that those who have been in the kampung for one month have to return. Government offices have reopened. Companies also have reopened and they need to work. So we will allow," said Ismail.

Police have allocated four days for interstate travel so that those stranded in their hometowns and other places can return to their residences.

This movement is also allowed for parents to pick up their children who had been left in their hometowns.

Interstate movement was banned since the movement control order was enforced on March 18.

Those travelling from Kuala Lumpur would need to travel on May 7, while those from Perak, Johor, and Kelantan would be allowed to do so on May 8.

Those in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka, and Pahang would be allowed to travel on May 9, while those from Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu would be allowed to make their trips on May 10.