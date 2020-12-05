Malaysia's Health DG: 34 clusters, 4 are still active

PETALING JAYA - There are still four active Covid-19 clusters out of a total of 34 clusters identified in the country as of Monday (May 11), says the Health Ministry.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said they are the Chow Kit market cluster (29 new cases), Pesantren cluster (eight), Cheras security guard cluster (one), and the Sendayan cluster (one).

"We can see that there are a total of 34 clusters, and as of now, there are four clusters that are active - the rest do not have any new cases though we are monitoring closely.

"We have even 'closed' three clusters, after 28 days of not recording any new cases," he said, adding that this includes the Pakistan tabligh cluster in Tawau, Sabah.

He said this is an indication that the targeted testing approach is bearing fruit, when he was asked by a reporter if mass screenings for workers should be undertaken instead.

He said this at the Covid-19 daily press briefings in Putrajaya on Monday.

Dr Noor Hisham added that to date, only 207 sporadic cases cumulatively have been identified from screening patients with influenza-like-illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (Sari).

He also said there were no new cases recorded at three clusters in the enhanced movement control order (MCO) areas.

The areas are around the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, Selayang Baru, and the Jalan Othman market.

On Covid-19 cases linked to wet markets in the country, he said 183 positive cases had been identified.

"A total of 137 markets were identified (to be linked to Covid-19 cases), which involves 29,550 individuals.

"From that number, 25,034 individuals have been screened for Covid-19, and 183 positive cases were detected," he said.

