Malaysia's Health DG: Employers have key role to play in helping to break the chain of Covid-19

PETALING JAYA - Employers should play a pivotal role in helping to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission among foreign workers, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He pointed out that the number of new cases involving non-citizens remained high, with 91 of the 93 new cases recorded until noon yesterday involving foreign workers.

Of the 41,319 non-citizens tested, 2,108 were confirmed positive, with 824 of them still undergoing treatment, he said.

"As such, we urge employers to take on a more sizable role in addressing the matter, " said Dr Noor Hisham, who added that measures that need to be taken include educating workers on hygienic practices at home and at work, and providing them with a conducive place to stay so they could observe appropriate social distancing.

"Screen foreign workers, especially at construction sites and among security guards in red zones.

"Employers are also encouraged to screen foreign workers in yellow and green zones, " he said in Putrajaya yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said 466 Covid-19 cases had been detected at four immigration detention centres, with 338 cases at the Bukit Jalil detention centre, followed by Semenyih (66), Sepang (60), and Putrajaya (two).

Topping the list of infected foreigners at the detention centres are those from India (123), followed by Bangladesh (108), Indonesia (76), Myanmar (66), Pakistan (45), China (18), Sri Lanka (seven), Nepal (five), Cambodia (four), the Philippines (three), Egypt (two), and one each from Laos, Nigeria, Libya and Syria.

On a whole, Malaysia recorded 93 new cases yesterday, bringing the total to 7,970 cases.

One third (or 36) of the new cases came from the Pedas Cluster, bringing the total number of cases there to 256, with foreigners forming the bulk, with 242 cases.

The death toll from Covid-19 remained at 115 as no deaths were recorded yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 668 of the 21,767 students, teachers and staff from 407 tahfiz schools tested positive.

Of the 41,515 samples associated with the Masjid Seri Petaling cluster, 3,373 tested positive.

Meanwhile, screenings held at 391 markets resulted in 272 positive cases, while 26 of the 15,861 residents and caregivers at 360 old folks homes were found to be positive.

Of the 49,206 Malaysians who returned from abroad, 523 tested positive so far, while of the 17,375 patients tested prior to operations, 13 were found positive.

Separately, Dr Noor Hisham said everyone who was quarantined after attending a post-Cabinet meeting will be allowed to return to work today after testing negative.

On May 22, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was placed under a 14-day quarantine after an officer who was present at the post-Cabinet meeting on May 20 tested positive.

"Yesterday was already the 14th day since the day of their isolation. We have taken the swabs from them, and everyone from the meeting have tested negative, " he said, adding that the condition of the officer who tested positive was also improving.

