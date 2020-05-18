Malaysia's Health DG: Govt has 22 blood plasma packs from recovered Covid-19 patients

PUTRAJAYA - The Health Ministry currently has 22 blood plasma packs donated by former Covid-19 patients for treatment and further research, says Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said that this was collected from nine patients who donated their blood plasma, adding that three of them have donated twice.

"We get about 500ml (of blood) from each donation and we have 22 packs of blood plasma available in our set-up; when there is a need, then we will use the plasma," he said at the daily Covid-19 press briefing on Sunday (May 17).

He added that the blood plasma packs have also been distributed in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that the medication being used as part of the World Health Organisation's Solidarity trial is being used for patients with severe symptoms.

"The number of patients that we have is decreasing, so we have been using the medication for patients who are under category four and five," he said.

Category four patients are those who have inflammation in the lungs and require oxygen, while category five patients are those who came to the hospital in the late stages and require ventilator support.

He added that the medicine has been in use for about two weeks, and so far, there have been no problems arising from it.

