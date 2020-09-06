Malaysia's Health DG: Green bubble only if infection controlled

PUTRAJAYA - The green bubble concept will be considered in easing Malaysia's borders when the country is able to control the Covid-19 infection under the recovery movement control order (MCO), says Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic).

The Health director-general said for the concept to work, a post-pandemic standard operating procedure (SOP) must be considered.

"We are in the recovery stage, so let us open restrictions within the country first.

"If we can control the virus infection, then we will consider opening the country's borders to allow travel between countries with fewer cases, " he said at the ministry's daily Covid-19 briefing yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to a question on whether the country's borders could open following a sharp drop in local transmissions.

For the green bubble concept to work, he said Malaysia would also need to look at the records and the number of green zones, including the SOP of a country.

"We have to see the joint SOP between the countries involved.

"If we can agree on the SOP such as on the Covid-19 screening and if the test can be taken at the origin country and the country has a good record and green zones, then maybe we will consider.

"There are many aspects to discuss before we can proceed, " he said, adding that the concept was still under discussion.

Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infection fell to a single digit for the first time, with seven cases reported, bringing the country's tally to 8,329 cases.

Out of the seven new cases, two were imported while the others were local transmissions involving Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham said 20 more patients had been discharged over the past 24 hours.

There are 1,518 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities, with six patients warded in intensive care units, and a death toll that remains at 117.

Of the five local transmissions, two were from close contacts of a case in Sepang, an Immigration officer from the Bukit Jalil depot cluster, an eight-month-old baby girl from the Women and Children Hospital in Likas, Sabah, and one from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

On the baby, Dr Noor Hisham said the case was detected before she was due for surgery.

He said it was up to the policy of each hospital whether a husband could accompany his wife to the labour room.

"They have their own policies, taking into account space and rooms available, " he said, adding that the ministry would conduct active case detection.

"We will screen those who have been exposed to the patient. The investigation is ongoing. We just got the report and are looking into the cause, " he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.