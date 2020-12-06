Malaysia's Health DG: Protocols in place for express buses

PETALING JAYA - There are protocols in place for express bus services to operate at full capacity which do not allow congestion in such vehicles, says the Health Ministry.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pic) said passengers of express buses will be screened and must register their details for contact tracing via the MySejahtera app.

"The first thing is that we will be conducting screening and secondly, we will be using apps to trace those who sit (in public transport vehicles).

"If we have such information - even for those boarding a plane - we will allow that," he said in his daily press briefing on Thursday (June 11).

He added that with the registration of details, each passenger in the express bus and public transport vehicle would be accounted for.

However, he said there must be no congestion in express buses or any other public transport vehicle, and the number of passengers must follow the seating capacity.

"What we are worried about is if there is congestion, for instance, the number of passengers who are standing exceeds the number of those who are sitting, or when the capacity is more than the seats available.

"However, (if in the bus), we can identify those who sit in which seat - that is one way we can go ahead," he said, adding that this was a good balance between allowing a business to continue operating but also prioritising health and safety.

Meanwhile, he said the Health Ministry would no longer conduct Covid-19 screenings at the Raja Bot market, which was previously placed under close supervision in early May.

This comes following complaints from some traders in the market who claimed they had to undergo Covid-19 screening before they are allowed to resume business operations.

Dr Noor Hisham said this group of traders had not been previously screened as they said they had not been operating since the start of the movement control order.

"There were also four sessions with the traders of the Raja Bot market to inform them of screening activities and to coordinate (such activities).

"Six screenings were done from April 23 to May 12 to contain the spread of Covid-19 at Pasar Raja Bot.

"The screenings will not be conducted after the end of the period of the outbreak.

"If the traders or other individuals want to be screened, they can obtain such services from private labs," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.